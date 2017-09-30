Multiple crews responding to house fire in Spartanburg

Crews respond to fire at Spartanburg home. (FOX Carolina/ 9/30/17)

Dispatchers said multiple fire departments are responding to the scene of a house fire in Spartanburg.

The fire was reported at a home on Heathwood Drive.

Glendale, Converse and Drayton Fire Departments all responded to the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

