SC Lt. Gov. on NFL anthem protests: "We should not disrespect our veterans"

South Carolina Lieutenant Governor Kevin Bryant paid a visit to the Upstate on Saturday to give his thoughts on the NFL anthem protests.

Lt. Bryant stopped by the Anderson Cavaliers’ junior varsity homecoming game, taking a moment during half time to discuss free speech and the national anthem amid the recent NFL protests.

“We need to embrace free speech,” Lt. Bryant said. “But I am of the opinion that we should not disrespect our veterans and law enforcement and disrespect our national anthem in making a political speech and political point.”

Bryant’s comments came after more than 200 players around the NFL knelt, sat or linked arms during the national anthem during last Sunday’s games.

More than 200 NFL players sit or kneel during anthem

Today’s NFL games will provide more insight about the teams’ stances on the issue.

More news: Ford's 2 fourth quarter TDs lead Aggies over Gamecocks 24-17

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.