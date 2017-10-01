Police: Investigation underway after Circle K in Spartanburg robbed

Spartanburg Police Officers responded to Circle K in reference to an armed robbery Saturday night.

Police say the store clerk and her boyfriend witnessed a male come into the store located on S Pine Street around 10:45 p.m. with his face wrapped in a white cloth, with only his eyes visible. He was wearing a dark blue jacket with dark blue jeans and his left hand was covered with a black trash bag. The witnesses say the subject then pointed a covered hand toward the clerk's boyfriend and stated "I'm not going to hurt you or your wife."

The subject proceeded to talk to the front corner where the register was and told the clerk she had five seconds to give him the money or he would shoot her, the clerk explained to police. She said she gave the suspect all the cash from the register and the suspect demanded to see if there was any cash under the cash drawer. She showed him there was nothing there and the subject ran out of the store toward Union Street, she said.

Neither witness saw the subject enter a vehicle. They were also unsure if the subject had a gun inside the black trash bag.

The incident is under investigation.

