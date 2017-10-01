Redemption Church pastor, wife ask for forgiveness after wife's recent comments on NFL anthem protests

Pastor Ron Carpenter and his wife Hope, founder and co-founder of Redemption Church, took time during Sunday services to address Hope's recent comments on the NFL anthem protests.

Hope Carpenter spoke to the Redemption congregation on Sunday saying, "I did not intend to hurt you, I was completely ignorant to the whole big picture of it. Maybe we don't understand racism."

Hope was speaking in regards to a recent post she made on her Facebook page about NFL players kneeling during the national anthem in protest.

In the post she said, "This will not fix racism! Duh!!! Only Jesus! If you wanna kneel... then u [sic] better be praying to the one and only who can heal our land."

Ron Carpenter apologized for his wife's comments in a video posted to Facebook on Tuesday. He said he was speaking on her behalf because she was emotional in the aftermath of some of the comments the post received. He said they were sorry if anything was perceived as ignorant or inconsiderate.

Both the apology video and his wife's original post have since been deleted, but both Ron and Hope Carpenter posted the latest apologies on Facebook:

Ron Carpenter said, "We’re sorry for any hurt we may have caused. Many of the comments have been very difficult to read. This evening at 7pm we will be removing the post and the video. We encourage you to share your feelings with us prior to the post removal." Hope Carpenter said, "I absolutely love our church people! We are all very different with different upbringings but we all love Jesus and want to be respected and appreciated! I do not ever want to hurt people.. I want to help .. I'm sorry if I hurt anyone. Let's all be careful what we post and say. Thanks for telling me when I hurt you. Never want to do that! I love my family."

Pastor Carpenter also spoke after his wife at the Sunday service, asking the church for forgiveness.

"I would never hurt anybody knowingly, in a billion years," Pastor Carpenter said. "If we do or say something stupid, give me a chance to be taught, give me a chance to make it right."

The couple founded Redemption in 1991 with "a passion for breaking down the walls of racism, crossing cultural lines, and changing poverty mindsets," according to Carpenter's website.

