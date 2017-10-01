Deputies: Man wanted for attempted murder after drive-by; 2nd in 2 weeks at same Upstate address

Spartanburg County deputies say a warrant for attempted murder has been issued for a man after a drive-by incident on Friday.

Deputies say they responded to a residence on the 900 block of Saluda Street in Chesnee where they met with the victim who said a man on a crotch-rocket style motorcycle drove by the residence and fired 4 to 5 shots in his direction.

The victim said he was outside working on a car at the time and one of the rounds hit the rear bumper of the car.

The motorcyclist then left on Saluda Street going toward Highway 11, the victim stated.

Deputies continued to investigate and found a .45 caliber shell casing in the roadway, a spent shell casing on the shoulder of the road and in the grass. They also observed a graze mark to the rear bumper of the vehicle, as well as the actual bullet that had deflected off the tailpipe before landing on the ground. Deputies also found a hole in the rear of the house where a bullet had traveled through the residence.

The victim told deputies he knew the man as 33-year-old Clayton Ramsey Fowler. He stated that Fowler wanted to do harm to him because Fowler “believes he called him a snitch,” the deputy report read.

Warrants were issued for Fowler on charges of attempted murder and discharging a firearm into a dwelling.

A similar incident involving the two parties occurred on Sept. 16.

