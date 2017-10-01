Hearts with Hands asking for donations to be sent to hurricane v - FOX Carolina 21

Hearts with Hands asking for donations to be sent to hurricane victims in Puerto Rico

Posted: Updated:
Hearts with Hands needed supplies. (Source: Hearts with Hands) Hearts with Hands needed supplies. (Source: Hearts with Hands)
SWANNANOA, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Disaster relief organization Hearts with Hands is collecting donations to be sent to hurricane victims in Puerto Rico.

Donations can also be dropped off between 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at the Buncombe County location, located at 850 Warren Wilson Road in Swannanoa, North Carolina.

The organization will be sending the donations by charter flight to Puerto Rico. They will also send at least one shipment by water.

Here is the full list of needed supplies:

