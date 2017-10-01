Hearts with Hands asking for donations to be sent to hurricane victims in Puerto Rico

In a tragic twist, the father of a teen who hit and killed a man in a wreck in August was the driver in a deadly crash that killed a mother and daughter this week.More >
In a tragic twist, the father of a teen who hit and killed a man in a wreck in August was the driver in a deadly crash that killed a mother and daughter this week.More >
Pastor Ron Carpenter and his wife Hope, founder and co-founder of Redemption Church, took time during Sunday services to address Hope's recent comments on the NFL anthem protests.More >
Pastor Ron Carpenter and his wife Hope, founder and co-founder of Redemption Church, took time during Sunday services to address Hope's recent comments on the NFL anthem protests.More >
State officials in California are investigating an incident after a teacher may have allegedly contaminated students’ flutes with bodily fluids.More >
State officials in California are investigating an incident after a teacher may have allegedly contaminated students’ flutes with bodily fluids.More >
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.More >
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.More >
The Greenville County coroner confirms a motorcyclist was killed after a collision with a truck early Saturday morning.More >
The Greenville County coroner confirms a motorcyclist was killed after a collision with a truck early Saturday morning.More >
Spartanburg Police Officers responded to Circle K in reference to an armed robbery Saturday night.More >
Spartanburg Police Officers responded to Circle K in reference to an armed robbery Saturday night.More >
Dispatchers said multiple fire departments are responding to the scene of a house fire in Spartanburg.More >
Dispatchers said multiple fire departments are responding to the scene of a house fire in Spartanburg.More >
A man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the chest in an apartment in Anderson early Saturday morning, per the coroner.More >
A man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the chest in an apartment in Anderson early Saturday morning, per the coroner.More >
Spartanburg County deputies say a warrant for attempted murder has been issued for a man after a drive-by incident on Friday.More >
Spartanburg County deputies say a warrant for attempted murder has been issued for a man after a drive-by incident on Friday.More >
Ron Carpenter Jr., the founder of Redemption church, took to Facebook on Tuesday to apologize for a social media post made by his wife, Hope.More >
Ron Carpenter Jr., the founder of Redemption church, took to Facebook on Tuesday to apologize for a social media post made by his wife, Hope.More >
Clemson Tigers defeat Virginia Tech, 31-17. (9/30/17)
Clemson Tigers defeat Virginia Tech, 31-17. (9/30/17)
The Put Down The Guns Now Young People Organization hosted an "If You See Something, Say Something" rally in Gaffney on Saturday in response to the recent violence in the city.More >
The Put Down The Guns Now Young People Organization hosted an "If You See Something, Say Something" rally in Gaffney on Saturday in response to the recent violence in the city.More >
The City of Pickens hosted an all-day family friendly outdoor festival on Saturday to highlight what the area has to offer.More >
The City of Pickens hosted an all-day family friendly outdoor festival on Saturday to highlight what the area has to offer.More >
Photos from Week 6 of high school football in the Upstate. (9/29/17)More >
Photos from Week 6 of high school football in the Upstate. (9/29/17)More >
Charleston pastor speaks on race relations, solutions at USC Upstate. (9/28/17)More >
Charleston pastor speaks on race relations, solutions at USC Upstate. (9/28/17)More >
"13 Acres Haunt" thrill attraction preview in Anderson. (9/28/17)More >
"13 Acres Haunt" thrill attraction preview in Anderson. (9/28/17)More >
A look at drawings, postcards and photographs of textile mills in the Upstate's history.More >
A look at drawings, postcards and photographs of textile mills in the Upstate's history.More >