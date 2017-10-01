Cool to start the week, but warmer to end it

How about this Fall weather? It’ll stick around next week before temperatures creep back up to near 80 by the weekend.

Tonight will be chilly again especially in the mountains with lows in the lower to middle 40s and lower 50s in the Upstate with a few passing clouds and patchy mountain valley fog.

Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will max out in the lower 70s in the mountains and middle 70s in the Upstate under sunny skies with a steady easterly breeze.

Our highs will gradually rise throughout the rest of the week to near 80 in the Upstate by Friday and Saturday while the mountains experience the middle to upper 70s by then.

They’ll go back down next Sunday in response to a disturbance from the Gulf that will bring us our next chance for rain.

