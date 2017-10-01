Cool to start the week with gradual warming

How about this fall weather? It sticks around through much of this week with a gradual warming trend expected.

An early chill this morning will give way to a mild afternoon with highs in the upper 60s to middle 70s with a mostly sunny sky.

Highs will slowly moderate through the week, reaching low 80s by Friday afternoon in the Upstate and mid to upper 70s in the mountains.

The strong high pressure system bringing us this nice weather will gradually break down sufficiently by the weekend to allow a few showers to become possible by Sunday afternoon.

For now, the tropics remain very quiet but we'll watch the western Caribbean toward late week into the weekend.

