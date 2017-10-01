Fire Chief: 12 displaced in raging Hendersonville apartment fire

Screenshot from City of Hendersonville FD video of apartment fire. (Source: Hendersonville FD)

Several residents of a Hendersonville apartment complex have been displaced after an early morning fire on Sunday, said officials.

Hendersonville Deputy Fire Chief James Miller said the blaze started just before 3:15 a.m. at Sixth Avenue Apartments along 6th Avenue, and was called in by a law enforcement officer who happened to notice flames on the outside of the building.

Miller said crews were on scene within 3 minutes of receiving the initial call.

According to Miller, 8 apartment units were affected by the fire, and 12 people (as well as one cat and one dog) were displaced.

The Red Cross is working to provide residents affected by the fire with clothing and housing at this time. Trauma Intervention Program, or "TIP", volunteers are also lending a hand.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Miller said crews from City of Hendersonville, Blue Ridge Fire and Rescue, Mountain Home and Valley Hill Fire Departments all responded to assist. Henderson County EMS and County Rescue Squad also responded.

The City of Hendersonville Fire Department shared a video of the blaze on their Facebook page:

