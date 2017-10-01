Dispatch: Multiple crews respond to fire at Cherokee Co. haunted house attraction

Dispatch: Multiple crews respond to fire at Cherokee Co. haunted - FOX Carolina 21

BLACKSBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Dispatchers said crews were responding to a fire at an Upstate haunted house attraction Sunday evening.

Five fire departments are on scene at The Fear Farm on Ninety-Nine Island Road in Blacksburg, said Cherokee County Sheriff's Office dispatchers.

The call came in from a neighbor at 9:35 p.m.

