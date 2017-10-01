Dispatch: Multiple crews respond to fire at Cherokee Co. haunted house attraction

Dispatchers said crews were responding to a fire at an Upstate haunted house attraction Sunday evening.

Five fire departments are on scene at The Fear Farm on Ninety-Nine Island Road in Blacksburg, said Cherokee County Sheriff's Office dispatchers.

The call came in from a neighbor at 9:35 p.m.

We have a crew headed to the scene. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Coroner: Male gunshot victim found dead inside Anderson apartment after domestic incident

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.