Police: multiple people shot at music festival on Las Vegas Stri - FOX Carolina 21

Police: multiple people shot at music festival on Las Vegas Strip

Posted: Updated:
(FOX Carolina/File) (FOX Carolina/File)

(CNN) -- Las Vegas police are telling people to avoid the area around the Mandalay Bay Casino on the city's Strip due to reports of an active shooter. Las Vegas Metro Police issued the warning in a post on Twitter early Monday.

Police said multiple people shot were Sunday night at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on the Las Vegas Strip.

TM & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.