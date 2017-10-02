Small earthquake detected in the Upstate early Monday morning - FOX Carolina 21

Small earthquake detected in the Upstate early Monday morning

Posted: Updated:
EASLEY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The US Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake near Easley early Monday morning.

The preliminary earthquake report shows the 1.9 magnitude quake had an epicenter 20 miles northwest of Easley, in the Eastatoe area. The epicenter was 26 miles Northwest of Berea.

The quake was detected at 2:23 a.m.

MORE NEWS: At least 50 killed as gunman opens fire at Las Vegas concert

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.