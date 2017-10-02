Small earthquake detected in the Upstate early Monday morning

The US Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake near Easley early Monday morning.

The preliminary earthquake report shows the 1.9 magnitude quake had an epicenter 20 miles northwest of Easley, in the Eastatoe area. The epicenter was 26 miles Northwest of Berea.

The quake was detected at 2:23 a.m.

