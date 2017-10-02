Registration opens for Angel Tree program in Spartanburg County

Registration is underway for Spartanburg County families needing Christmas assistance via the Angel Tree program, the Salvation Army said.

Registration opens Monday and continues through Friday, Oct. 6 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day for families in need with children up to age 12.

People can register at the Salvation Army Social Services Office, located at 1529 John B. White Sr. Blvd. in Spartanburg.

To participate in the Angel Tree Program, the Salvation Army said applicants must bring:

Picture ID (for yourself). You must be the parent or have proof you are the legal guardian. Proof of income for everyone in household. One (1) ID for EACH child being registered that shows their date of birth (current Medicaid card, birth certificate, shot records or school records). This can also be proof that you are the parent or legal guardian, if your name is on is on it. Proof of Spartanburg County address. If different from picture ID address, bring a recent bill with your name and current address on it.

Parents may only sign up for The Salvation Army Angel Tree program if they have not registered for Christmas assistance from any other program, officials said.

Click here for information about Salvation Army Christmas Assistance in Greenville County.

