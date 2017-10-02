Deputies: Spartanburg County suspect confesses to sex crimes involving two underage girls

Spartanburg County deputies said a Spartanburg County man has been charged with a list of sex crimes that involved two underage victims.

Deputies said the Special Victims Unit arrested Jereamy Flash Gordon, 35, Friday on five counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor – second degree.

Deputies began investigating on July 13 when one of the victims’ parents reported the sexual assault.

Warrants state the sexual assaults occurred between May 1 and August 31, 2016 while the victims were between 11 and 14 years old.

Deputies said Gordon confessed to the crimes.

