Asheville country singer tweets that he and band are safe after Vegas massacre

A country artist from Asheville who performed at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival before the deadly shooting took place Sunday night tweeted Monday that he and his band were safe.

Luke Combs tweeted the news just after 8 a.m. -

“Me, the band, and crew are all safe. Been a long night, gonna try to get some sleep. Thank you for all your thoughts and prayers.”

According to Combs’ bio, the 27-year-old Nashville recording artist is originally from Asheville, NC.

Police said at least 50 people were killed and hundreds were hurt when a 64-year-old gunman fired on the outdoor music concert from his hotel room in the neighboring high-rise.

