Asheville country singer tweets that he and band are safe after Vegas massacre

A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 50 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 400, officials said early Monday.More >
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 50 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 400, officials said early Monday.More >
The US Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake near Easley early Monday morning.More >
The US Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake near Easley early Monday morning.More >
Pastor Ron Carpenter and his wife Hope, founder and co-founder of Redemption Church, took time during Sunday services to address Hope's recent comments on the NFL anthem protests.More >
Pastor Ron Carpenter and his wife Hope, founder and co-founder of Redemption Church, took time during Sunday services to address Hope's recent comments on the NFL anthem protests.More >
At least two people were killed and dozens wounded during a shooting at an outdoor music festival on the Las Vegas Strip late Sunday. Click here to read the full story.More >
At least two people were killed and dozens wounded during a shooting at an outdoor music festival on the Las Vegas Strip late Sunday. Click here to read the full story.More >
The reduction in risk was more significant once people reached the age of 45, suggesting that it may be even more beneficial to consume coffee as we get older.More >
The reduction in risk was more significant once people reached the age of 45, suggesting that it may be even more beneficial to consume coffee as we get older.More >
At least 50 people were killed and more than 200 were injured when an active shooter unleashed gunfire near Mandalay Bay late Sunday night, according to police.More >
At least 50 people were killed and more than 200 were injured when an active shooter unleashed gunfire near Mandalay Bay late Sunday night, according to police.More >
Police are investigating a mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday.More >
Police are investigating a mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday.More >
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.More >
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.More >
A man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the chest in an apartment in Anderson early Saturday morning, per the coroner.More >
A man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the chest in an apartment in Anderson early Saturday morning, per the coroner.More >
United Ministries' signature community-wide fundraising event, the Transformation Walk presented by Bon Secours St. Francis Health System, took place on Sunday at Fluor Field.More >
United Ministries' signature community-wide fundraising event, the Transformation Walk presented by Bon Secours St. Francis Health System, took place on Sunday at Fluor Field.More >
Clemson Tigers defeat Virginia Tech, 31-17. (9/30/17)
Clemson Tigers defeat Virginia Tech, 31-17. (9/30/17)
The Put Down The Guns Now Young People Organization hosted an "If You See Something, Say Something" rally in Gaffney on Saturday in response to the recent violence in the city.More >
The Put Down The Guns Now Young People Organization hosted an "If You See Something, Say Something" rally in Gaffney on Saturday in response to the recent violence in the city.More >
The City of Pickens hosted an all-day family friendly outdoor festival on Saturday to highlight what the area has to offer.More >
The City of Pickens hosted an all-day family friendly outdoor festival on Saturday to highlight what the area has to offer.More >
Photos from Week 6 of high school football in the Upstate. (9/29/17)More >
Photos from Week 6 of high school football in the Upstate. (9/29/17)More >
Charleston pastor speaks on race relations, solutions at USC Upstate. (9/28/17)More >
Charleston pastor speaks on race relations, solutions at USC Upstate. (9/28/17)More >
"13 Acres Haunt" thrill attraction preview in Anderson. (9/28/17)More >
"13 Acres Haunt" thrill attraction preview in Anderson. (9/28/17)More >
A look at drawings, postcards and photographs of textile mills in the Upstate's history.More >
A look at drawings, postcards and photographs of textile mills in the Upstate's history.More >