Coroner, troopers investigating deadly crash in Anderson County

Deadly crash on Shockley Ferry Road (FOX Carolina/ Oct/. 2, 2017) Deadly crash on Shockley Ferry Road (FOX Carolina/ Oct/. 2, 2017)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Anderson County coroner confirmed one person has died following a crash on East Shockley Ferry Road Monday morning.

Troopers said the crash happened along the 400 block around 10:17 a.m.

The crash remains under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

