Officials: Clear plastic bag policy going into effect on Bon Secours Wellness arena later this month.

Officials at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena and the Greenville Police Department are reassuring people that safety is a top priority at the event venue following the deadly violence in Las Vegas, NV.

At least 58 people were killed and more than 500 hurt when police said a gunman opened fire from a high-rise hotel room and shot into a crowd watching country star Jason Aldean perform on the Las Vegas Strip.

Aldean is scheduled to make a tour stop in Greenville at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena on October 21.

Officials at The Well said they are confident in their security protocols and continually work with police to evaluate and improve safety policies.

Every guest is subject to bag search and metal detection, and starting on October 13, there will be an additional safety measure in place.

After that date, only clear plastic bags will be allowed into the venue.

Officials said this will allow security guards to see more easily everything and concert and event goers bring into the venue.

This change was already in the works and not a reaction to the Las Vegas incident.

Police said they also ensure safety by staffing an abundance of officers at the venue at all events.

“No matter the event, we have abundant security inside and outside,” said Public Information Officer Johnathan Bragg.

