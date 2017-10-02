Police: Spartanburg mother charged with cruelty to children after whipping boy with phone cord

A Spartanburg woman was arrested after police said she whipped her child with a phone charging cord and left marks all over his body.

Police said they were called to the Cleveland Academy of Leadership on Friday after school officials saw the injuries.

Police said the child had marks on his face, back, and legs, and also had older scratches and blemishes.

Per incident reports, the boy told them hid mother had whipped him with the phone cord because he sprayed bug spray into the TV.

According to the arrest warrant, the mother, Shamara Brewton, was arrested and charged with cruelty to children (torture/ deprivation).

Incident reports state three children were placed in DSS custody after the incident.

