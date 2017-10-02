Police: Spartanburg mother charged with cruelty to children afte - FOX Carolina 21

Police: Spartanburg mother charged with cruelty to children after whipping boy with phone cord

Posted: Updated:
Shamara Brewton (Source: Spartanburg police) Shamara Brewton (Source: Spartanburg police)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

A Spartanburg woman was arrested after police said she whipped her child with a phone charging cord and left marks all over his body.

Police said they were called to the Cleveland Academy of Leadership on Friday after school officials saw the injuries.

Police said the child had marks on his face, back, and legs, and also had older scratches and blemishes.

Per incident reports, the boy told them hid mother had whipped him with the phone cord because he sprayed bug spray into the TV.

According to the arrest warrant, the mother, Shamara Brewton, was arrested and charged with cruelty to children (torture/ deprivation).

Incident reports state three children were placed in DSS custody after the incident.

MORE NEWS: The Latest: FBI: Vegas shooter had no ties to terror group

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.