Las Vegas officials create GoFundMe for mass shooting victims

The rat-tat-tat of automatic gunfire filled the air. For a few seconds, no one seemed to react. His guitar strapped around his neck, Aldean sang the next line of the song.More >
The Islamic State has claimed the Las Vegas shooting, but without showing any evidence, according to The Associated Press. The IS says the shooter, Stephen Paddock, converted to Islam months ago.More >
News 4 has learned a West Tennessee man was killed in the mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas.More >
Media titan Samuel Irving "Si" Newhouse Jr. has died at 89.More >
Catalonia's regional government declared a landslide win for the "yes" side in a disputed referendum on independence from Spain that degenerated into ugly scenes of mayhem on Sunday, with more than 800 people injured as riot police attacked peaceful protesters and unarmed civilians gathered to cast their ballots.More >
In a stark recognition of those numbers, in October 2015, Los Angeles enacted the nation's most sweeping seismic regulations, requiring about 14,000 buildings to be retrofitted so they will withstand violent shaking.More >
Billionaire innovator Elon Musk unveiled his plans Friday to put humans on Mars as early as 2024.More >
The Federal Emergency Management Agency just added another $6.7 billion to its coffers to help with hurricane relief.More >
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 58 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.More >
The US Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake near Easley early Monday morning.More >
Pastor Ron Carpenter and his wife Hope, founder and co-founder of Redemption Church, took time during Sunday services to address Hope's recent comments on the NFL anthem protests.More >
At least two people were killed and dozens wounded during a shooting at an outdoor music festival on the Las Vegas Strip late Sunday. Click here to read the full story.More >
The reduction in risk was more significant once people reached the age of 45, suggesting that it may be even more beneficial to consume coffee as we get older.More >
At least 58 people were killed and more than 515 were injured when an active shooter unleashed gunfire near Mandalay Bay late Sunday night, according to police.More >
Convicted child killer Susan Smith is back in the headlines after now having spent more than half of her life in prison. Tuesday marked Smith’s 46th birthday.More >
Spartanburg County deputies said a Spartanburg County man has been charged with a list of sex crimes that involved two underage victims.More >
