More than $2.9M donated to official Las Vegas victims' GoFundMe

Officials in Las Vegas launched a verified GoFundMe page to raise money for the victims and their families after a tragic mass shooting.

Police say a gunman opened fire from a high-rise window on the Las Vegas strip during a Jason Aldean concert, killing at least 58 victims and wounding more than 500.

It is the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

Clark County Commission Chair Steve Sisolak and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department launched the GoFundMe to initally raise a goal of $500,000 for victims of the shooting. They met the goal within hours.

By Tuesday morning, less than 24 hours after the campaign was launched, more than 41,700 contributors donated more than $2.9 million to the fund. The goal was raised to $3.5 million.

Sisolak said it will be used to provide relief and financial support, according to GoFundMe.

CLICK HERE TO CONTRIBUTE.

