More than $2.9M donated to official Las Vegas victims' GoFundMe

Equifax says additional 2.5 million Americans may be affected by massive security breach, bringing total to 145.5 million people.More >
Country music star Jason Aldean was performing at the Route 91 Harvest Festival when the gunman apparently used a hammer-like device to smash out windows in his room and opened fire.More >
Rocker Tom Petty died Monday after being rushed to a Los Angeles hospital, Petty's manager Tony Dimitriades confirmed to CNN.
He was 66.More >
Sonny Melton, 29, was at the Route 91 Harvest festival with his wife, Heather Melton, celebrating their one-year anniversary.More >
CBS has fired a corporate lawyer who said on social media about the Las Vegas mass shooting that she wasn't sympathetic because "country music fans often are Republican gun-toters."More >
"People started coming in yelling shooter, shooter," said Gabe Owens. "My heart just started dropping." A life-changing experience for Washington University senior Gabe Owens.More >
Allegiant Air said they are offering free flights for family members of victims of the mass shooting on the Las Vegas Strip.More >
The rat-tat-tat of automatic gunfire filled the air. For a few seconds, no one seemed to react. His guitar strapped around his neck, Aldean sang the next line of the song.More >
Pastor Ron Carpenter and his wife Hope, founder and co-founder of Redemption Church, took time during Sunday services to address Hope's recent comments on the NFL anthem protests.More >
One was a nurse who died protecting his wife. Another devoted her life to teaching children with special needs. They were people from different walks of life who had gathered to enjoy a country music festival.More >
A man from Marion, South Carolina who was staying at the Mandalay Bay hotel Sunday, just two floors below the room where a gunman reportedly opened fire on tens of thousands of concert-goers Sunday night, spoke in a phone interview about the horrific attack that left at least 58 people dead and hundreds more injured.More >
Stephen Paddock lived in a tidy Nevada retirement community where the amenities include golf, tennis and bocce.More >
The US Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake near Easley early Monday morning.More >
Rocker Tom Petty died Monday after being rushed to a Los Angeles hospital, Petty's manager Tony Dimitriades confirmed to CNN.
He was 66.More >
A dive team was able to retrieve a vehicle after it was driven into a pond in Greenville County Monday afternoon.More >
A Spartanburg woman was arrested after police said she whipped her child with a phone charging cord and left marks all over his body.More >
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.More >
A Greenville man was at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas when investigators say a sniper opened fire from a high-rise window, killing at least 59 victims and wounding more than 500 others.More >
