More than $8.4M donated to official Las Vegas victims' GoFundMe

President Donald Trump will reckon with the aftermath of the deadly mass shooting when he visits Las Vegas.More >
The wife of the West Tennessee man who was killed in the Las Vegas mass shooting says her husband was the most selfless person she's ever known, even to his final breath.More >
President Trump on Tuesday raised the prospect of wiping out hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico's crushing debt load.More >
A law enforcement official says the girlfriend of the Las Vegas shooter has arrived in the US and was met by federal agents at the airport.More >
Authorities have released police body camera video that showed the chaos of the Las Vegas mass shooting as officers tried to figure out the location of the gunman and shuttle people to safety.More >
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >
The selection of a hotel room overlooking a music festival, days before the attack. The cache of 23 weapons inside the gunman's Las Vegas suite. And thousands of rounds of ammunition -- plus an ingredient used in explosives -- inside the killer's home and car.More >
The bomb squad was dispatched to a scene in Williamston where Anderson County deputies confirm a pipe bomb exploded Tuesday night.More >
A law enforcement official says the girlfriend of the Las Vegas shooter has arrived in the US and was met by federal agents at the airport.More >
Authorities still haven't determined why Edmisten was carrying all that firepower.More >
Pastor Ron Carpenter and his wife Hope, founder and co-founder of Redemption Church, took time during Sunday services to address Hope's recent comments on the NFL anthem protests.More >
The Spartanburg County coroner responded the scene of an accident involving a moped on North Pine Street Tuesday afternoon.More >
When Jeff Bridges and his wife Andrea walked into their Las Vegas hotel room, they were taken aback by how huge it was.More >
Summerville Police say a fugitive on the run for two years was caught after after asking an off-duty officer for directions to a food booth at a festival.More >
South Carolina has declared a statewide emergency quarantine on certain wood products due to an invasion of the Emerald Ash Borer, an insect pest that lives in and destroys native ash trees.More >
