Greenville man recounts horror at Las Vegas concert shooting

A Greenville man was at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas when investigators say a sniper opened fire from a high-rise window, killing at least 58 victims and wounding more than 500 others.

Dan Conti decided about a month ago to head to Las Vegas for the festival to see country singer Eric Church perform with a friend. Church, along with Sam Hunt and Jason Aldean, was a headliner at the event.

Conti said he and his friend, a Charleston native, were in the general admission area on the field to the left of the stage during Jason Aldean's set when they heard, "bop, bop, bop." He initially questioned if they were firecrackers but said then there was a rapid fire, like a clip being emptied, and everyone dropped to the ground.

He said the stage went dark while the concert-goers crouched and waited. When he heard a pause in the gunfire, Conti said he grabbed his friend and started running. They saw one victim bleeding from the lower leg who said he had been shot. Another appeared to have been injured when a bullet grazed his backside.

"We saw two people that got hit," Conti said. "Complete mayhem. Locked down whole city. We are extremely lucky."

Conti and his friend were on the left side of the stage while investigators said 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock opened fire from the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay hotel-casino on the right side of the stage.

They continued to run and went through other casinos, seeking shelter at the MGM Grand, where confusion regarding the situation was unfolding. Conti said they were staying at the Luxor, which is next door to Mandalay Bay. All the hotels were placed on lockdown.

Conti said they were finally about to return to their room around 5 a.m.

He is scheduled to fly back to Greenville on Monday and is "happy to be alive."

READ MORE: Sniper in high-rise hotel kills at least 58 in Las Vegas

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.?