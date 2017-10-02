Deputies: Man in critical condition after McDowell Co. shooting

The McDowell County Sheriff's said an investigation is underway into a shooting that left a man in critical condition.

Deputies were called to the scene around 1 a.m. on Rolling Meadow Drive where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Mission Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Detectives said the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation and no charges have been filed in the case.

