Cool weather eventually warms up this week followed by possible rain

Seasonably cool Fall weather warms up a bit throughout the week followed by a chance for rain this weekend.

Tonight will be a few degrees warmer than last night, but still on the cool side with upper 40 degree lows in the mountains and middle 50 degree ones in the Upstate.

Some patchy fog is possible for the morning commute Tuesday followed by more sunshine and highs in the lower to middle 70s.

Those gradually become middle 70s to lower 80s by Thursday, Friday and Saturday as clouds work their way into the area.

Our chance of rain arrives Sunday and Monday, and will be contingent on what path a disturbance over the Gulf of Mexico takes.

