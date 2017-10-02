Spartanburg Co. man accused of sending nude pictures to minor

The South Carolina Attorney General's Office said an Upstate man is charged in connection with obscene material sent to a minor.

Investigators said 35-year-old Roger Lee Gosnell of Campobello was arrested on Sep. 27 after sending a nude image of himself to a minor.

He is charged with one count of disseminating obscene material to a person under age 18, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison if he is convicted. The Attorney General stressed at all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Gosnell was arrested by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office with help from the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

