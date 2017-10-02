Spartanburg Co. man accused of sending nude pictures to minor - FOX Carolina 21

Spartanburg Co. man accused of sending nude pictures to minor

Posted: Updated:
FOX Carolina FOX Carolina
CAMPOBELLO, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The South Carolina Attorney General's Office said an Upstate man is charged in connection with obscene material sent to a minor.

Investigators said 35-year-old Roger Lee Gosnell of Campobello was arrested on Sep. 27 after sending a nude image of himself to a minor.

He is charged with one count of disseminating obscene material to a person under age 18, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison if he is convicted. The Attorney General stressed at all suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Gosnell was arrested by the Greenville County Sheriff's Office with help from the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.