Greenville Police looking for subject they say stole wig from beauty supply store

Police say the subject left in this Chevy Tahoe. (Source: GPD)

Police say this subject stole a wig from Boom Boom Beauty. (Source: GPD)

Greenville Police are searching for a subject they say stole a wig from a beauty supply store.

Officers say the subject stole a wig from the Boom Boom Beauty Supply store located on Antrim Drive on Sept 23 around 4:45 p.m.

The subject then left the scene in a Chevy Tahoe, they said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at (864) 271-5333.

