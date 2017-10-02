Upstate couple in Las Vegas for wedding expo during massacre

Pastor Ron Carpenter and his wife Hope, founder and co-founder of Redemption Church, took time during Sunday services to address Hope's recent comments on the NFL anthem protests.More >
The US Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake near Easley early Monday morning.More >
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.More >
Sonny Melton, 29, was at the Route 91 Harvest festival with his wife, Heather Melton, celebrating their one-year anniversary.More >
A man from Marion, South Carolina who was staying at the Mandalay Bay hotel Sunday, just two floors below the room where a gunman reportedly opened fire on tens of thousands of concert-goers Sunday night, spoke in a phone interview about the horrific attack that left at least 58 people dead and hundreds more injured.More >
The father of Stephen Paddock, the man believed to be responsible for the shooting that killed 58 people and injured over 500 more, was once named to the FBI's Top 10 Most Wanted List.More >
A Greenville man was at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas when investigators say a sniper opened fire from a high-rise window, killing at least 58 victims and wounding more than 500 others.More >
At least two people were killed and dozens wounded during a shooting at an outdoor music festival on the Las Vegas Strip late Sunday. Click here to read the full story.More >
Officials at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena and the Greenville Police Department are reassuring people that safety is a top priority at the event venue following the deadly violence in Las Vegas, NV.More >
A Spartanburg woman was arrested after police said she whipped her child with a phone charging cord and left marks all over his body.More >
Flags across the Upstate were lowered to half-staff after an order by the President in the aftermath of the Las Vegas mass shooting.More >
The president, various public officials, and celebrities took to social media Monday morning to offer condolences after the Las Vegas massacre.More >
United Ministries' signature community-wide fundraising event, the Transformation Walk presented by Bon Secours St. Francis Health System, took place on Sunday at Fluor Field.More >
Clemson Tigers defeat Virginia Tech, 31-17. (9/30/17)
