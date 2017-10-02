Upstate couple in Las Vegas for wedding expo during massacre

A number of people from the Upstate were in Las Vegas for a wedding expo when a mass shooting occurred. One woman described the moment she found out her colleagues in Vegas were safe.

Ronnell Hill, who works for My Wedding Group, first found out about the shooting in Las Vegas this morning and was in complete shock.

“It was kind of unbelievable," she said. "I just thought, this is the craziest thing of course for that to happen, not only for to happen, but to know people who are actually out there in the area.”

She tells us the owners of My Wedding Group, a wedding planning resource in Greenville, along with another wedding coordinator were in Las Vegas when the shooting happened.

“I was trying to figure out what happened," she said. "I didn't want to panic.”

Ronnell learned they were in the area, near where the massacre took place, but that they're safe.

Dr. Brittany Rudy is a clinical psychologist at Synergy Psych, and says learning about this horrific shooting is overwhelming, whether you know people impacted, or are taking in the news thousands of miles away.

She says while knowing what happened is important, you have to know yourself and how much information you can handle in a healthy way.

“I think learning more information on it and understanding it is important so that it helps you to process it better," Rudy said. "But then I would also say that there is a line in that, a boundary in that, because too much information and repeated exposure can make it seem more difficult to process.”

READ MORE: Upstate wedding photographer on Vegas shooting: We thought it was part of the show

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.