Greenville residents asked to avoid creek after sanitary sewer overflow, per ReWa

Renewable Water Resources (ReWa) is warning community members to avoid contact with Richland Creek after a pump station failure in the area.

ReWa was notified at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Sunday that a possible pump station failure had occurred at 601 Chick Springs Road. Upon arrival, crews confirmed the pump station had failed during construction activities due to electrical difficulties. This resulted in a sanitary sewer overflow, they said.

"The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) was notified of the SSO, and downstream water intake facilities were notified in accordance with protocol. ReWa has initiated bacteriological testing of Richland Creek, and will continue testing in order to confirm that the bacteria levels have returned to normal. Human contact with Richland Creek should be avoided until bacteria are confirmed to be at normal levels," the media release said.

For more information please call 864-299-4004.

