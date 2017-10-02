Solicitor: Upstate man sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to shooting officer

An Upstate man pleaded guilty to attempted murder on Monday after he admitted to shooting a police officer, per the solicitor’s office.

Spartanburg County Solicitor Barry Barnette said Dennis Ray Alexander, 40 of Woodruff, received a 20-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to attempted murder, possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent crime and distribution of crack cocaine.

Alexander shot a Woodruff police officer in March 2016 while the officer was executing a search warrant, the solicitor says. The officer was injured and treated at Spartanburg Medical Center for a gunshot wound to his arm.

Per the solicitor, officers had “utilized a confidential informant to purchase $20 worth of crack at the residence days prior to the service of the search warrant.”

Alexander will serve 85 percent of the prison sentence before he is eligible for release. He is also serving a concurrent 10-year federal prison sentence for the firearms violation.

More news: Upstate wedding photographer on Vegas shooting: We thought it was part of the show

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.