Dive team recovers car, 2 occupants from pond after car driven into pond at Piedmont Golf Course

A dive team was able to retrieve a vehicle after it was driven into a pond in Greenville County Monday afternoon.

Per dispatch, two occupants were in the vehicle but the dive team was able to get them out of the water.

The incident occurred at the Piedmont Golf Course around 5 p.m.

The dive team recovered the car from the pond around 6:50 p.m. Our crew on scene was able to capture the crew bring the white truck out of the water.

No further details were released on the incident or the occupants' conditions.

More news: Solicitor: Upstate man sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to shooting officer

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.