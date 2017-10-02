Security, tactical training expert gives safety tips during mass shootings

The sound of gunshots took over the sound of music during a concert in Las Vegas, NV.

"It's extremely disheartening," Gregory Tony said.

He's the president of Blue Spear Solutions and trains others how to protect themselves during active shooter situations.

"Still sticking with the FEMA protocols and recommendations of run, hide, fight," Tony said.

Although, the video of the shooting is hard to watch, he studies them. He says when you're outside, run and find something to get behind.

"We want you to break off into angles, break off 90 degrees- scatter. Don't run in concentrated groups of people," Tony said.

There are outside venues throughout the Upstate like amphitheaters and arenas where concerts are held, like the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville.

"The security of our guests is always a top priority and we have protocols that we feel really strong about," Beth Paul said.

She's the general manager at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

"Every guest is subject to a bag search and also to metal detection," Paul said.

A country music star, Jason Aldean, witnessed the shooting as he performed on stage in Las Vegas, NV. He's scheduled to perform in Greenville October 21.

"We're going to go to clear bags," Paul said."It's just one additional step that we can take to see what guests are bringing in, and to make sure they're only bringing in approved items."

She says the clear bag policy was planned to be put in place before the Vegas shooting.

Tony say it's a good idea to have your own safety plan.



"Whenever that act of violence is occurring we want people to get off the X," he said.

Related news: 'I'm going to die': High-rise gunman kills 59 in Las Vegas

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.