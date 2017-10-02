Electric officials: Power restored after squirrel causes substation fire in Buncombe Co.

A fire led to the loss of power for Haywood Electric customers in the Buncombe County community on Sunday, officials say.

The Candler Mobile Substation caught fire Sunday afternoon after electric officials say a squirrel made its way into the substation. Power was restored to all customers by Monday at 5:30 a.m.

"MORNING UPDATE: As of approximately 5:30 AM Monday, all power has been fully restored to members living in Buncombe County. The cause of the fire was found to be a squirrel that made its way into the substation. Thank you for your patience as our crews worked through the night to restore power to the area!," the electric company posted on Facebook.

Here is a look at the blaze:

By 4:35 p.m. Monday, officials said the mobile substation that had taken over for the damaged Candler Substation, went down. This caused customers to lose service once again. By 5:20 p.m. officials said the power was restored on the Candler Mobile Substation. They said the cause of the fire was a faulty transformer.

"MONDAY EVENING UPDATE #2: As of 5:20 PM this evening power was restored on the Candler Mobile Substation. The loss of service caused by a faulty transformer. The transformer was located just down the road from the substation and caught a pole on fire. The fire department arrived shortly after it started and the fire has been put out. Thank you again for your patience!"

