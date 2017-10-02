Electric officials: Power restored after squirrel causes substation fire in Buncombe Co.

Pastor Ron Carpenter and his wife Hope, founder and co-founder of Redemption Church, took time during Sunday services to address Hope's recent comments on the NFL anthem protests.More >
Pastor Ron Carpenter and his wife Hope, founder and co-founder of Redemption Church, took time during Sunday services to address Hope's recent comments on the NFL anthem protests.More >
The US Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake near Easley early Monday morning.More >
The US Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake near Easley early Monday morning.More >
One was a nurse who died protecting his wife. Another devoted her life to teaching children with special needs. They were people from different walks of life who had gathered to enjoy a country music festival.More >
One was a nurse who died protecting his wife. Another devoted her life to teaching children with special needs. They were people from different walks of life who had gathered to enjoy a country music festival.More >
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.More >
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.More >
Sonny Melton, 29, was at the Route 91 Harvest festival with his wife, Heather Melton, celebrating their one-year anniversary.More >
Sonny Melton, 29, was at the Route 91 Harvest festival with his wife, Heather Melton, celebrating their one-year anniversary.More >
A man from Marion, South Carolina who was staying at the Mandalay Bay hotel Sunday, just two floors below the room where a gunman reportedly opened fire on tens of thousands of concert-goers Sunday night, spoke in a phone interview about the horrific attack that left at least 58 people dead and hundreds more injured.More >
A man from Marion, South Carolina who was staying at the Mandalay Bay hotel Sunday, just two floors below the room where a gunman reportedly opened fire on tens of thousands of concert-goers Sunday night, spoke in a phone interview about the horrific attack that left at least 58 people dead and hundreds more injured.More >
The father of Stephen Paddock, the man believed to be responsible for the shooting that killed 58 people and injured over 500 more, was once named to the FBI's Top 10 Most Wanted List.More >
The father of Stephen Paddock, the man believed to be responsible for the shooting that killed 58 people and injured over 500 more, was once named to the FBI's Top 10 Most Wanted List.More >
A Greenville man was at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas when investigators say a sniper opened fire from a high-rise window, killing at least 58 victims and wounding more than 500 others.More >
A Greenville man was at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas when investigators say a sniper opened fire from a high-rise window, killing at least 58 victims and wounding more than 500 others.More >
A dive team was able to retrieve a vehicle after it was driven into a pond in Greenville County Monday afternoon.More >
A dive team was able to retrieve a vehicle after it was driven into a pond in Greenville County Monday afternoon.More >
A Spartanburg woman was arrested after police said she whipped her child with a phone charging cord and left marks all over his body.More >
A Spartanburg woman was arrested after police said she whipped her child with a phone charging cord and left marks all over his body.More >
One was a nurse who died protecting his wife. Another devoted her life to teaching children with special needs. They were people from different walks of life who had gathered to enjoy a country music festival.More >
One was a nurse who died protecting his wife. Another devoted her life to teaching children with special needs. They were people from different walks of life who had gathered to enjoy a country music festival.More >
A vigil was held in downtown Greenville Monday evening for the victims killed in the Las Vegas massacre after a gunman opened fire from a resort toward a country music concert.More >
A vigil was held in downtown Greenville Monday evening for the victims killed in the Las Vegas massacre after a gunman opened fire from a resort toward a country music concert.More >
Flags across the Upstate were lowered to half-staff after an order by the President in the aftermath of the Las Vegas mass shooting.More >
Flags across the Upstate were lowered to half-staff after an order by the President in the aftermath of the Las Vegas mass shooting.More >
The president, various public officials, and celebrities took to social media Monday morning to offer condolences after the Las Vegas massacre.More >
The president, various public officials, and celebrities took to social media Monday morning to offer condolences after the Las Vegas massacre.More >
United Ministries' signature community-wide fundraising event, the Transformation Walk presented by Bon Secours St. Francis Health System, took place on Sunday at Fluor Field.More >
United Ministries' signature community-wide fundraising event, the Transformation Walk presented by Bon Secours St. Francis Health System, took place on Sunday at Fluor Field.More >
Clemson Tigers defeat Virginia Tech, 31-17. (9/30/17)
Clemson Tigers defeat Virginia Tech, 31-17. (9/30/17)