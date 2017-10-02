Greenville Olympian Sandi Morris across the street during Vegas shooting

It was supposed to be a fun and relaxing trip to Las Vegas for Greenville native and Olympian, Sandi Morris.

Morris and her boyfriend, Tyrone Smith were enjoying the Blue Man Group show at the Luxor when suddenly they were placed on lock-down.

"We were just sitting in the show,” explained Morris, “We had no idea anything was going on. It was very loud in there."

I sat in lock down at the @bluemangroup show for 5 hours, then walked to my hotel through a ghost town Vegas. Heart goes out to all victims. pic.twitter.com/gYtX1FtRig — Sandi Morris (@sandicheekspv) October 2, 2017

Morris says it wasn't long after, people began talking around them.

"I saw on Twitter that there was a shooting going on across the street,” said Morris. “As we were sitting there, you could hear the whispers start as people were looking at social media."

Across the street, a country music festival was underway near the strip. A festival Morris says she probably would have been at if not for her boyfriend that night.

A gunman, police later identified as Stephen Paddock opened fire killing more than 50 people leaving hundreds injured.

"They gave us waters and passed out blankets,” explained Morris, “I thought for a second we were going to be spending the entire night in there."

Morris and Smith sat for five hours at the Luxor before security let them leave the hotel.

“They finally let us out at 4:30 a.m. and we had to walk back to our hotel through Las Vegas and it was a ghost town,” said Morris, “It was just surreal and there were police just kind of lining the streets as we walked back.”

She, like many others are left wondering why the shooting happened in the first place, offering her condolences to those affected by it.

"It's just insanity. That's all I can think. I don't think there is an explanation behind it,” said Morris, “but my heart goes out to them."

Morris returned home Monday night, but says she is still in shock and that her heart goes out to those affected by the shooting.

