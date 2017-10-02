Over 38k pounds of ground turkey meat recalled due to possibility of metal shavings in packaging

Prestage Foods, Inc. is recalling turkey products sold in the Carolinas and Georgia due to the possibility of metal shavings in the packaging.

Per an alert by the FDA, 38,475 pounds of ground turkey meat that may be contaminated by extraneous materials are being recalled.

The fresh ground turkey was produced on Sept 25 and 26. The following products are subject to recall:

1.3-lb. White Styrofoam trays with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Publix ground turkey breast WITH NATURAL FLAVORINGS” with ink jet printing on the side of trays displaying the first 4 digits of 7268 and 7269.

1.3-lb. White Styrofoam trays with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Publix ground turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORINGS” with ink jet labeling on the side of trays displaying the first 4 digits of 7268 and 7269.

1.2-lb. White Styrofoam trays with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Fit & Active Fresh Ground Turkey With Natural Flavoring” with ink jet labeling on the side of trays displaying the first 4 digits of 7268 and 7269.

1.0-lb. White Styrofoam trays with clear plastic film covering packages containing ground turkey labeled “Weis Markets Fresh Ground Turkey Breast” with ink jet labeling on the side of trays displaying the first 4 digits of 7268 and 7269.

These items were also shipped to retail distribution centers in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee.

Read the full alert here.

