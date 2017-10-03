Local sisters describe horrific Vegas scene

Clemson grads and sisters, Lindsay Beale and Katie Hickey were in Vegas celebrating their mom's 70th birthday on Sunday night.

"We were at Absinthe down the road just a few blocks away," said Lindsay Beale, "I was posting videos and all of a sudden my friends were asking if I knew what was going on."

Beale and her family were at a show outside Caesars Palace, only blocks away from Mandalay Bay where an active shooter had just been reported.

Beale said their tent was on lockdown for hours.

"Once we started getting up to go, they said no, you’ve got to stay in your seats," said Beale, "We’re on lockdown. The whole city is on lockdown."

Meanwhile, police were actively searching for the shooter, who they have since identified as 64-year-old, Stephen Paddock.

“It was terrifying," said Katie Hickey, "We got a call that there was a shooter and pulled it up on the phone."

Two blocks away, a horrific scene was still unfolding. More than 500 concert-goers were injured and at least 59 were dead at the Route 91 Music Festival outside Mandalay Bay.

"There were helicopters just going over the tent we were stuck in. They just kept going back and forth looking for the shooter," said Beale.

Their family was safe, but trapped inside a tent, and wondering what was going to happen next.

“Everybody was just kind of uptight and tense and scared," said Hickey, "We had no idea what was going on."

Hours later, the lockdown was lifted and their family got their first glimpse of the tragic scene outside.

"When we got out, there were SWAT cars and you could see the snipers outside on the rooftop of trucks," said Beale.

Their family finally made it back to their hotel safely, and that's when reality started to set in.

“You never thought it would hit this close to home and it was too close for comfort last night,” said Hickey.

