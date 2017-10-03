Upstate firefighter accused of breaking into car, stealing gun

A volunteer firefighter is accused of breaking into a truck and stealing a gun.

News outlets report the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says 25-year-old Creighton Robinson Frost was arrested Friday and charged with breaking into a motor vehicle, petit larceny and four counts of obtaining property by false pretenses.

Arrest warrants state Frost also fraudulently obtained a signature and/or property from four pawn shops in Greer, Inman and Lyman.

The incidents from which the charges stem took place between Aug. 26 and Sept. 26.

Frost was a volunteer firefighter with the Duncan Fire Department. He has since stepped down.

It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

