Upstate firefighter accused of breaking into car, stealing gun - FOX Carolina 21

Upstate firefighter accused of breaking into car, stealing gun

Posted: Updated:
(File image/ FOX Carolina) (File image/ FOX Carolina)
DUNCAN, SC (AP) -

A volunteer firefighter is accused of breaking into a truck and stealing a gun.

News outlets report the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says 25-year-old Creighton Robinson Frost was arrested Friday and charged with breaking into a motor vehicle, petit larceny and four counts of obtaining property by false pretenses.

Arrest warrants state Frost also fraudulently obtained a signature and/or property from four pawn shops in Greer, Inman and Lyman.

The incidents from which the charges stem took place between Aug. 26 and Sept. 26.

Frost was a volunteer firefighter with the Duncan Fire Department. He has since stepped down.

It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.