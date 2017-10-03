Jason Aldean after shooting: 'Something has changed in this country'

Country singer Jason Aldean was on stage at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas when a gunman opened fire, killing 59 victims and injuring hundreds more.

Aldean posted after the shooting that he and his crew were safe, but said the night was "beyond horrific."

Late Monday night, Aldean posted again to Instagram and said he has struggled with a lot of emotions in the aftermath of the tragedy, from fear to anger to compassion.

"Something has changed in this country and in this world lately that is scary to see," Aldean wrote. "This world is becoming the kind of place I am afraid to raise my children in."

He said the only way for things to improve is for citizens, regardless of political affiliation, gender or race, to come together in unity.

Read his full post below:

Over the last 24 hrs I have gone through lots of emotions. Scared, Anger, Heartache, Compassion and many others. I truely dont understand why a person would want to take the life of another. Something has changed in this country and in this world lately that is scary to see. This world is becoming the kind of place i am afraid to raise my children in. At the end of the day we arent Democrats or Republicans, Whites or Blacks, Men or Women. We are all humans and we are all Americans and its time to start acting like it and stand together as ONE! That is the only way we will ever get this Country to be better than it has ever been, but we have a long way to go and we have to start now. My heart aches for the Victims and their families of this Senseless act. I am so sorry for the hurt and pain everyone is feeling right now and there are no words i can say to to take that pain away. Just know u all are in my heart and my prayers as we all go through this together. Time to come together and stop the hate!

#stopthehate #prayforlasvegas

A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Oct 2, 2017 at 8:57pm PDT

