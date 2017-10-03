Asheville police seek witnesses to deadly crash on I-40

The Asheville Police Department said an investigation is underway into a fatal collision on Interstate 40 Monday.

Officers were called to the scene near mile marker 50 around 2:45 p.m. According to investigators, a Chevrolet pickup truck was driving the wrong way in the westbound lane of I-40 when it collided with a Ford Focus.

A passenger in the Ford, Madison Ainsley Carswell of Nebo, died on scene.

The drivers of both vehicles were transported to Mission Hospital with critical injuries.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing and any who witnessed it is asked to contact the department's Traffic Safety Unit at 828-251-4089.

