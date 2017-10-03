Deputies: Suspect in narcotics investigation caught speeding with infant unsecured in backseat

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office said a man is facing multiple charges after a traffic stop on Monday.

Deputies in the area of Hayne Street said they spotted a blue Mustang matching the description given by narcotics agents which was part of an ongoing investigation.

According to the incident report, the driver, 24-year-old Antonio Smith, swiftly pulled into an address "in an attempt to possibly evade" deputies. The deputy then drove past the suspect's location and circled back, where he said he observed the Mustang traveling approximately 45 to 50 miles per hour in a 35 mile-per-hour zone.

When the deputy pulled Smith over, he said the suspect was nervous and evasive. Smith did not have a driver's license and told the deputy the Mustang did not belong to him, according to the report.

Deputies observed a 1-month-old baby half-restrained in the backseat of the car, the report states.

When they tried to get Smith to step out of the car, deputies said a struggle ensued in front of the child and Smith's fingers had to be pried one by one from the steering wheel.

He was eventually removed and taken into custody.

Smith is charged with speeding, no child restraint, no SC driver's license and child endangerment. Deputies said a narcotics agent signed an additional warrant for Smith due to him being the subject of an ongoing drug investigation.

According to records at the Spartanburg County Detention Center, Smith is also charged with possession of less than one gram of meth/cocaine base.

