Tryouts scheduled for Upstate's new pro indoor soccer team

The Upstate Strikers, the area's newly-launched indoor professional soccer team, is holding tryouts in October.

The team said it will be playing its first game at the Anderson Civic Center in December. But before that, they'll be holding tryouts Oct. 28 at the civic center to complete their roster.

An exact time for tryouts has not yet been announced, but is forthcoming. They are looking for soccer players, assistant coaches and trainers, and dancers for the Upstate Strikers dance squad.

The Strikers plan to play between 6 and 8 home games in their first year and up to 15 their second year.

“Youth soccer fills our fields almost every night of the week, the addition of a minor league soccer team is a testament to its growing popularity and the rising tide of economic development and quality of life that is present in our community," said Anderson County Councilman Craig Wooten. "We look forward to the great entertainment and forwarding the athletic traditions of our community.”

