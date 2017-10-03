Landrum schools on brief lockout due to nearby car chase

Spartanburg District 1 said two schools were placed on a brief lockout Tuesday due to a car chase.

According to district spokesperson Sandra Williams, Landrum Middle and O.P. Earle Elementary were on lockout for approximately 10 minutes, but business continued as usual inside the building.

Williams said a car chase was reported in the area so the lockout was implemented as a precaution.

FOX Carolina has reached out to law enforcement for more information about the pursuit.

