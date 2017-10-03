Rutherford Co. deputies searching for missing woman - FOX Carolina 21

Rutherford Co. deputies searching for missing woman

Patricia Murray (Source: Rutherford Co. Sheriff's Office) Patricia Murray (Source: Rutherford Co. Sheriff's Office)
FOREST CITY, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing woman.

Patricia Lynn Murray, 47, was reported missing on Monday. Deputies said she was last seen around midnight on Sep. 29 on Seitz Drive.

She is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 300 pounds with shoulder-length black hair and brown eyes. Murray drives a blue 2006 Honda Accord.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office at 828-286-2911.

