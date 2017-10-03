Trauma kits that control bleeding installed on Clemson campus

Trauma kits created to help control severe bleeding were installed on the Clemson University campus. The kits were placed in the Hendrix Student Center and Robert M. Cooper Library.

In a press release, the university stated that project was funded through the Clemson Undergraduate Student Government. The project was facilitated by Captain Bill Shivar of Fire and Emergency Medical Services, Lt. Chris Harrington of the Clemson Police Department, and Student Government Chief of Staff Emma Hume.

“We’ve looked for opportunities like this for some time so that we can be at the forefront of campus safety," Harrington said.

According to Shivar, the trauma kit installation is tied to the Department of Homeland Security's Stop the Bleed Campaign.

"One of the recognized causes of death is uncontrolled hemorrhaging or severe bleeding sustained from a shooting or active hostile event. These kits are intended for building occupants to render themselves or others with hemorrhage control while waiting on first responders to provide treatment," Shivar said.

Kits are also expected to be installed in Brackett Hall, the Brooks Center for the Performing Arts, Fike Recreation Center and Tillman Hall.

