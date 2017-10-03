Greenville police investigating multiple car break-ins in North - FOX Carolina 21

Greenville police investigating multiple car break-ins in North Main area

Posted: Updated:
North Main auto break-in suspect and suspect vehicle (Source: GPD) North Main auto break-in suspect and suspect vehicle (Source: GPD)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Greenville Police Department is investigating a string of auto break-ins near North Main Street in September.

Officers said the incidents occurred on Sep. 24 around 8 p.m. and Sep. 25 around 7 a.m. They released surveillance images of a suspect and suspect vehicle in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

MORE NEWS: Woman killed, toddler survives deadly crash in Anderson County

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.?

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.