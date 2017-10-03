Greenville police investigating multiple car break-ins in North Main area

The Greenville Police Department is investigating a string of auto break-ins near North Main Street in September.

Officers said the incidents occurred on Sep. 24 around 8 p.m. and Sep. 25 around 7 a.m. They released surveillance images of a suspect and suspect vehicle in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.

