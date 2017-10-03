Rutherford Co. deputies ask for public's help in locating missin - FOX Carolina 21

Rutherford Co. deputies ask for public's help in locating missing teen

Posted: Updated:
Megan Clarke and Jacob Waldo. (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office). Megan Clarke and Jacob Waldo. (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office).
Rutherford County (FOX Carolina) -

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing, runaway teen. According to deputies, Megan Grace Clarke, 17, was reported missing on Monday. 

Clarke has brown eyes and shoulder-length blonde hair. She is 5 feet, 3 inches and weighs 130 pounds. 

Deputies said Clarke was last seen getting into a silver car around 10 p.m. Monday. 

According to deputies, Clarke may be in the company of Jacob Waldo. Waldo is 22 years old, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and has blue eyes and brown hair. 

Anyone with information about Clarke or Waldo is asked to call the sheriff's office at 828-286-2911. 

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.