Rutherford Co. deputies ask for public's help in locating missing teen

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing, runaway teen. According to deputies, Megan Grace Clarke, 17, was reported missing on Monday.

Clarke has brown eyes and shoulder-length blonde hair. She is 5 feet, 3 inches and weighs 130 pounds.

Deputies said Clarke was last seen getting into a silver car around 10 p.m. Monday.

According to deputies, Clarke may be in the company of Jacob Waldo. Waldo is 22 years old, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about Clarke or Waldo is asked to call the sheriff's office at 828-286-2911.

