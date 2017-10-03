Temperatures gradually climb and rain eventually arrives

Temperatures will gradually creep upward starting tomorrow, but at least the sun will stay bright before possible rain this weekend.

Tonight will be mostly clear and cool with lows in the middle 50s in the Upstate and middle 40s in the mountains with patchy valley fog.

Expect highs to reach the middle 70s in the mountains and upper 70s in the Upstate on Wednesday under a bright blue sky.

Starting Thursday, the Upstate will see highs in the lower 80s through Saturday with warmer nights near 60 degrees as well.

While Saturday at this point looks mostly dry, a stray shower can’t be ruled out.

Sunday looks to bring our best rain chance with possible scattered showers depending on the track of a disturbance moving in from the Gulf of Mexico.

It’s possible that it could become either a tropical depression or storm, but regardless, it is what will provide us with our next good rain chance this weekend into early next week. We’ll keep you updated as the forecast changes from day to day.

