Temperatures gradually climb and tropics heat up again

Today will feature a mostly sunny sky with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s across the area, nearing 80 degrees in spots.

Low 80s are likely in the Upstate Thursday and Friday with upper 70s in the mountains as mostly sunny conditions continue.

Tropical depression sixteen has formed in the southwest Caribbean. The latest track strengthens the system into a hurricane over the weekend in the Gulf. When it gets a name, it will be "Nate."

The extent and intensity of the rain will depend on the exact track of the system, but at this time it does appear the area of low pressure will move through the Florida Panhandle, Georgia, and possibly the Carolinas Sunday and Monday. Stay tuned!

