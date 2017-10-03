Deputies investigating armed robbery at Greenville Co. nail salon

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery on Tuesday.

Deputies said the robbery was reported at Hollywood Nails in the 2100 block of Poinsett Highway around 1:22 p.m.

According to deputies, a male suspect entered the salon with a handgun. Before they arrived, the suspect had already fled on foot.

A detailed description of the suspect was provided to deputies and a perimeter was quickly established. Sheriff's Office K-9s were called in to track the suspect, who was taken into custody on East Terry Road.

A weapon was recovered.

No one was injured.

No further details were released at this time.

