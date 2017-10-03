SC imposes emergency quarantine on some wood products due to inv - FOX Carolina 21

SC imposes emergency quarantine on some wood products due to invasive insect

Emerald ash borer (Source: Wikimedia) Emerald ash borer (Source: Wikimedia)
CLEMSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

South Carolina has declared a statewide emergency quarantine on certain wood products due to an invasion of the Emerald Ash Borer, an insect pest that lives in and destroys native ash trees. 

Clemson's Department of Plant Industry will regulate the  movement of the wood and wood products that serve as hosts for the Emerald Ash Borer between states during the quarantine. 

The state will be added to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's federal quarantine that limits interstate shipping of ash wood, wood products and hardwood firewood. 

In a press release, Steve Cole, director of Regulatory and Public Service Programs at Clemson, stated that the quarantine will be in place until the legislature can assess the issue. 

The insect was first discovered in South Carolina in August. 

