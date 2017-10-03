Harvest Moon TONIGHT

The full moon will rise around 7:27 PM this evening and it will be considered at Harvest Moon because it is the closest moon to the autumnal equinox. The sky should be clear so it will be a spectacular sight!

The harvest moon won't be any bigger or brighter than the average full moon, but it should look really cool as it rises above the horizon on Thursday evening. It gets its name from the days when farmers would use the light of the moon to finish up their harvest. It was like a natural spotlight on their crops so they could work into the nighttime,